SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a nice day yesterday but now things have gone downhill again. Light rain has pretty much come to an end but some pockets of drizzle still linger.
Things will continue to slowly dry off this afternoon as clouds give way to some peaks of sunshine. It will remain cool today with highs in the 50's.
High pressure to the north will keep things dry tonight through most of tomorrow. A frontal boundary lingers to our south, so clouds will likely stick around most of the day and there could be just a spot shower. Rain chances increase again tomorrow evening as another low moves along the front. The low will pass to our south, keeping western Mass on the cool side and highs Thursday barely make it into the 50's.
Cool, unsettled weather continues Friday, but right the day is not looking like a washout. A cold front looks to move through sometime late Friday with showers, then pushes off to our East, finally allowing us to dry out again.
The weekend is looking better with milder temperatures, especially Saturday-when we finally get back to normal. Still battling the clouds and another shower risk for Sunday, but overall the weekend isn't looking too bad.
