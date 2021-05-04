SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a wet start this morning. You'll certainly need the rain gear and umbrella, at least for the start of the day. Rain will taper off to a few showers later this morning as weak low pressure rides along a warm, sitting south of New England. Clouds stick around today and it will remain cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, thanks to a light northeasterly breeze. Spotty drizzle can’t be ruled out in the afternoon.
Our unsettled weather pattern continues through the weekend with a few weak surface lows and fronts moving through. An upper level trough will help to keep our weather on the cooler side as well.
Rain returns tonight into tomorrow with a chance for some rumbles of thunder. A cold front will move through tomorrow morning, bringing showers and a few thunderstorms. A few showers remain possible into the afternoon, but it won’t be a washout. Temperatures remain cool and clouds linger. Highs will top off near 60.
Thursday is still looking like the nicest day of the week with a return to sunshine. Temperatures should get into the lower to middle 60s, which is still cooler than average for early May and it it will be rather breeze too, overall a nice day though.
Our next round of showers moves in late Friday into Saturday morning. There were some signs that it may involve a coastal storm, but that is now looking less likely. The weekend will remain cool and Saturday will likely feature patchy clouds and a threat for an isolated shower. With our pattern remaining unsettled there may be additional rainfall Sunday afternoon, Mother Day as a wave of low pressure approaches southern New England. It will remain cool with highs only in the 50's to near 60 degrees.
