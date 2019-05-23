SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw a round of showers come across western Mass this afternoon along with a thunderstorm that traveled along the Mass/CT border. This might be most of the action we see today-though there remains a chance for spotty showers and a thunderstorm before midnight.
Skies will clear out after midnight and temperatures fall back to the middle 50s for most as a breeze lingers. Winds will pick up around sunrise and some 20-30mph gusts are possible early. A gusty breeze for most of Friday with gusts possibly topping 40mph in the early afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and highs in the low 70s.
Dry and cool for Friday night and Saturday should begin with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures again return to near normal with highs in the low to mid 70s Saturday afternoon. Increasing clouds with a chance for showers by the evening and showers continue overnight with a slight chance for thunder. A few showers may linger into Sunday morning, then skies turn mostly sunny for the afternoon. A summer-like day on the way with highs around 80 and dew points around 60.
Memorial Day will be a perfect outdoor day with highs in the 70s to near 80 under a mainly sunny sky. Expect a lighter, refreshing breeze from the northwest and lower humidity compared to Sunday. A warm front will approach Tuesday, bringing more clouds along with a chance for showers midday. We could get quite toasty Wednesday with temperatures approaching the middle 80s and much higher humidity, then a cold front will come through Thursday with a few isolated showers and cooler temps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.