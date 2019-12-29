SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A storm system approaching from the Great Lakes will bring a wintry mix of sleet/freezing rain and rain to the region this evening into Tuesday.
An Ice Storm Warning is up for Berkshire county as well as western Hampden, western Hampshire and western Franklin counties until 7am Tuesday for the potential for significant icing. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for central and eastern parts of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until 7am Tuesday morning for a wintry mix.
An approaching warm front will bring precipitation to western Mass this evening. This precipitation begins as a cold rain or an icy mix as temperatures drop back to the low 30s. This wintry mix continues through Monday morning, possibly causing icy roads and hazardous travel. Temperatures linger in the lower to middle 30s Monday and that should all for the mix to transition to rain here in the lower valley, which would cut down on the icing amounts.
The Berkshires, east slopes of the Berkshires into the Worcester hills have the best chance to see ice accretion amounts of 0.25-0.50" or greater, which means tree damage is a concern as it the threat for power outages. In the lower valley, light icing is possible but it only takes a small amount to lead to difficult travel conditions. Plan to give yourself plenty of extra time for the morning and evening commutes tomorrow.
Monday night, a coastal low looks to develop off New Jersey and move northward toward the Gulf of Maine by Tuesday evening. This low will bring another batch of precip to New England, which could again be wet and wintry. A mix is most likely for now Monday night through Tuesday morning with rain and snow possible, followed by a change to rain as temps climb back above freezing. Rain and some snow showers taper off Tuesday evening. We should be dry for midnight, but roads may be icy. Dry weather returns for New Year’s Day with highs returning to around 40.
