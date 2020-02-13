SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- ***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN HAMPSHIRE AND WESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL NOON AND FOR BERKSHIRE COUNTY UNTIL 1 PM***
It was another nasty commute with a mixture of precipitation across the area. After a quick burst of snow the greater Springfield area quickly changed to rain. The snow and ice held on longer across Franklin County and Berkshire County but even here it is now mainly rain.
Rain and mix precipitation will taper to showers then end this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 30's. Clouds will stick around but afternoon travel should be fine with mainly just wet roads.
Snow totals: Colrain 4", Goshen 3", Greenfield 2", Deerfield 2", Northampton 1.5" Ludlow 1.5", Springfield .5"
Colder, drier air works into the area tonight but the ground should dry out before temperatures dip below freezing. Readings by morning will fall into the lower 20's while at the same time the breeze will pick up.
Tomorrow and Saturday will feel more like February. It will be the coldest it's been in quite a while. High pressure will help to give us lots of sunshine both days and clear skies at night. The cold will last about 36 hours with the core of the cold tomorrow afternoon into Saturday morning.
Tomorrow will be breezy with highs in the upper teens to mid 20s and wind chills about 10 degrees colder. Tomorrow night temperatures will fall below zero 0. Saturday will be cold but with less wind and lots of sunshine. By the afternoon it will feel more comfortable with highs in the 30's.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy as low pressure passes to our north. This will help bring temperatures up into the 30s and lower 40s. Dry, seasonably mild weather continues for President’s Day with a decent amount of sunshine. Temperatures will be back near 40. Our next storm looks to affect western Mass late Tuesday into Wednesday. Right now I'd favor rain but there’s a lot of uncertainty still at this point. Stay tuned!
