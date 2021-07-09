SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We can say good-bye to Tropical Storm Elsa, as Elsa tracks across southeast Massachusetts this afternoon then off into the Atlantic this evening. The rain will continue to taper off. Most spots received a quick 1-2" of rain this morning. Flooded areas will improve as the afternoon goes on.
Clouds will give way to some sunshine this afternoon with temperatures reaching into the upper 70's. It will be muggy and breezy but western Mass also misses out on any damaging wind gusts from Elsa with gusts to 20-30 mph. A front will move through this evening and has the potential to kick off a few strong thunderstorms that could bring some quick heavy rain and gusty winds.
Eastern Massachusetts will pick up 2-4" of rain with wind gusts up to 40 mph and between 40-60mph across the Cape and immediate shore line.
Drier air moves in over the weekend, however our weather does remain a bit unsettled thanks to the set up in the upper atmosphere. A few showers or a thunderstorm are possible tomorrow, but we should see partly cloudy skies at times too. Sunday may also stay mostly dry with a low shower risk and more clouds. Expect seasonable temperatures.
A ridge builds into the East Coast next week, which will bring higher heat and humidity. This set up will give us a shot at showers and storms each afternoon and evening. Heat does not look excessive right now, but highs temperatures will come well up into the 80's.
