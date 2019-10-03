SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)- Low pressure moving across New England will continue to bring light rain to western Mass. Showers look to linger throughout the overnight with most picking up on a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Skies remain overcast with areas of fog reducing visibility and temperatures hover in the upper 40s to low 50s through dawn.
Low clouds and a few showers should be around as the sun comes up Friday morning, but they will be short-lived. A breeze out of the north will pick up quickly and we have a blustery day on tap with 20 to 30mph gusts. Skies turn partly cloudy mid to late morning, then sunny for the afternoon. We remain windy and cool with highs in the 50s to near 60.
High pressure builds into the Northeast Friday night, keeping skies clear and allowing wind to become light late. Temperatures look to fall into the lower 30s for most locations, leading to likely widespread frost. Some freezes are possible as well with the potential for upper 20s-the coldest air of the season!
*Freeze Watch issued for Berkshire County from 3 to 9am Saturday.
Saturday begins frosty and cold, but a beautiful day will take over with sunny skies and temps climbing to around 60. We stay clear Saturday night, so temps will quickly return to the 30s. With increasing clouds overnight, frost isn't looking as likely. Clouds take over for Sunday as high pressure moves offshore and a southerly wind flow returns. Temperatures return to the middle 60s for many under a mostly cloudy sky.
A cold front will slowly move eastward, keeping clouds around through Monday. Rain should hold off until later in the day and showers should taper off early Tuesday morning. Some downpours are possible, but thunderstorms look unlikely. Dry air builds back into western Mass Tuesday with decreasing clouds and more seasonable temperatures. Sunshine and 60s return for Wednesday and Thursday.
