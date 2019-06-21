SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A final batch of showers will roll through western Mass this morning. Summer arrives at 11:54 this morning and today is the longest day of the year with 15 hours 15 minutes of daylight.
Showers this morning should taper off close to Noon. Clouds hang tough in the morning, but skies gradually become partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Northwest breezes may gust to 20-25mph, ushering in a drier, less humid air mass. Highs should climb into the middle 70s once the sun comes out. Under clear skies tonight temperatures will cool into the lower 50s.
We will see a sunny to partly cloudy day Saturday with a continued gusty northwest breeze. There is a low risk for a gusty shower in the afternoon as an upper level disturbance swings by, but it wouldn’t last long. Temperatures warm to the middle and upper 70s Saturday, then cool back to the lower 50s Saturday night. Sunday will be a less-breezy day with sunshine and warmer temps.
An upper level ridge building into the Northeast will bring warmer temperatures back to New England starting Sunday. Highs should reach lower to middle 80s Sunday, then middle to upper 80s Monday-both days with low humidity. Unsettled weather returns Tuesday along with higher dew points. Clouds and showers should keep the day cooler with temps back to around 80. Shower chances continue into Wednesday & Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.