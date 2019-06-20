SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening and early tonight across western Mass. Rain may be heavy, which could lead to isolated, minor flooding in poor drainage areas. There is a marginal severe thunderstorm risk, meaning an isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts is possible, but not likely.
Showers remain spotty, but continue overnight into Friday morning. Even with a cold front passing through overnight, it will remain muggy for at least the start of the day Friday. Strong low pressure will be moving northeast of New England Friday, bringing in a gusty northerly breeze. Drier air ushers in throughout the day, helping skies gradually clear in the afternoon. Temperatures should jump into the middle 70s once the sun comes out.
We finally lose the humidity Friday evening as a dry, refreshing air mass moves overhead. We will see a sunny to partly cloudy day Saturday with a continued gusty northwest breeze. There is a low risk for a gusty shower in the afternoon as an upper level disturbance swings by, but it wouldn’t last long. Temperatures warm to the middle and upper 70s Saturday, then cool back to the lower 50s Saturday night. Sunday will be a less-breezy day with sunshine and warmer temps.
An upper level ridge building into the Northeast will bring warmer temperatures back to New England starting Sunday. Highs should reach lower to middle 80s Sunday, then middle to upper 80s Monday-both days with low humidity. Unsettled weather returns Tuesday along with higher dew points. Clouds and showers should keep the day cooler with temps back to around 80. Shower chances continue into Wednesday & Thursday.
