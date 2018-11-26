SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A fairly weak Nor’easter is impacting western Mass tonight through Tuesday morning. For most of our area, a soaking rain and gusty breeze is on tap. The hill towns and Berkshires will see rain and a heavy, wet snow along with stronger wind gusts-prompting Winter Weather Advisories and Wind Advisories.
A Wind Advisory for gusts to 40-50mph continues for Berkshire County through 4am Tuesday.
A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow is in effect for northern Berkshire and western Franklin counties tonight through Tuesday morning.
A coastal low will be moving northward tonight, bringing periods of moderate to heavy rain across southern New England. The high elevations in northwestern Mass get bouts of heavy snow, which will be wet as temps linger around and above freezing. Snow amounts of 2-4 inches are likely in western Franklin, northern Berkshire counties. Easterly wind gusts to 30mph are expected in the valley and gusts of 40-50mph are expected in the Berkshires-which could lead to isolated power outages & tree damage.
Dry air will wrap into the low Tuesday morning, bringing an end to precip in our area fairly early. In the upper levels, low pressure will stall over New England, keeping skies mainly cloudy and our weather chilly and unsettled. Rain and snow showers should continue Tuesday across the Berkshires-especially western slopes where snow will continue to accumulate. It will be a blustery afternoon with wind gusts to 30mph out of the west-southwest.
Wednesday will also be a breezy, unsettled day with a chance for a few rain and snow showers. The best chance for showers will again be in the Berkshires. Low pressure moves out Wednesday night and Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cool and dry. Colder temps return at night with the help of clear skies.
Unsettled weather returns over the weekend as we track our next area of low pressure. This low will hit the West coast Thursday, travel into the southern Plains, then b-line to the Great Lakes. The ‘inside runner’ will allow western Mass to stay on the warm side of the low, so again, mainly rain is expected.
- Tonight: Rain. A gusty breeze. Mountain snow. Lows: 31-36
- Tomorrow: AM shower, mostly cloudy, breezy. (Berkshire snow)Highs: 35-43
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few snow showers. Highs: 32-38
