SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – It's a gray start to our week and don't expect to see much sunshine over the next few days. We are tracking low pressure that will bring rain to western Mass and even some hill town snow!
It will be cloudy and chilly with rain moving in this afternoon as another area of low pressure moves our way. Rain will begin by mid to late afternoon with a cool, damp feel. Rain will continue into tonight then diminish early tomorrow morning as low pressure lifts north. It will become breezy later today and windy across Berkshire Count where A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 am. Wind could gust up to 40 mph. The wind will be quite a bit lighter in the valley.
Rain will change to wet snow across the hills and Berkshire County tonight bringing those areas some accumulation. Northern Berkshire County and Western Franklin County could see 1-4" of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Western Franklin County from 10 pm to 8 am tonight into tomorrow. The valley will see all rain.
Clouds will linger tomorrow with a few leftover rain showers. Most of the day is dry but it will remain gray and chilly. An upper level low will spin across the Northeast on Wednesday as well with a few more sprinkles, showers and flakes. We likely will not see any sunshine until Thursday. Temperatures will stay seasonably cool with highs in the upper 30's and lower 40's.
