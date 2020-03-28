SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While it's been a mainy dry day today rain moves in tonight and lasts throug the day tomorrow.
Showers become likely tonight with a passing warm front. Periods of rain will continue Sunday as strong low pressure moves through the Great Lakes and a second low forms south of Long Island. This set up will also keep us chilly with highs only reaching the 40s along with a chilly east breeze that may gust to 20-25mph at times. Rain, drizzle and fog persist into Sunday night and possibly Monday morning.
Monday will stay dreary as an upper level low passes to our north. Occasional showers are expected in the afternoon along with a chance for graupel-which is a supercooled water droplet (soft hail). Temperatures remain near normal with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tuesday should dry out, but clouds and cool temps linger.
April looks to begin with near and below normal temperatures for the Northeast due to a negative North Atlantic Oscillation-something we didn’t see much of at all during winter. This pattern also tends to keep the Northeast busy with weather. Wednesday-Thursday there is a risk for another coastal storm, which at this point is a low risk. With this set up in place, if the storm tracks close enough to bring wet weather, it could be cold rain or even wet snow. Something to watch.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
