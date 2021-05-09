SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a bright start to the day clouds have moved in ahead of our next system that will bring rain to the region tonight into tomorrow morning. A mid-week dry stretch follows with moderatiing temperatures.
Our next round of rain arrives tonight and lingers into Monday morning as a warm front approaches southern New England. Beneficial rain falls through the Monday morning commute, which will likely slow things down, but flooding is unlikely. Isolated fog may develop, so certainly allow for extra time. Rain should wrap up by the late morning although some spotty showers may linger through the afternoon. We'll be dry with decreasing clouds as we head into Monday evening and Tuesday morning.
Quiet weather resumes Tuesday to at least Thursday with some good sunshine on tap. Seasonably cool temps and gusty breezes are in store for Tuesday and Wednesday as our low departs and high pressure builds behind it. But once high pressure is overhead Thursday, winds will diminish and temps look to climb near 70 under full sunshine. Our next chance for showers arrives as we close out the work week and head into the the weekend.
