SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a nasty day, weather-wise, around western Mass. yesterday! Rain was heavy at times and Rain totals were between .75" and 2" - a good soaking for sure!
The rain has moved out but the clouds will linger today. There will be overcast skies around much of the morning, with some sunny breaks to end the day. Highs return to the upper 50s to near 60.
With an easterly flow, tomorrow and in fact much of this week is looking cloudy. There may be some patchy drizzle and a few spotty showers tomorrow but most of the day will be dry. This is more of a 'nuisance showers' kind of day. Highs return to the upper 50s.
A powerful storm system will work its way across the country this week arriving in the Northeast by Thursday and Friday. Ahead of the storm, temps warm into the mid 60s Wednesday with a few more shower.
On Thursday, scattered showers may move in along with cloudy skies and rather mild temperatures. It will be breezy and rather balmy with temperatures into the mid to upper 60's. A period of heavy rain is likely with a passing cold front. The timing looks like Thursday through Friday morning.
Western Mass turns windy behind the storm Friday and cooler for the weekend. With the rain and wind Friday potentially could end up being a First Warning Weather Day. Heavy rain may lead to flooding and strong winds may lead to scattered power outages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.