SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a beautiful day yesterday! Temperatures reached into the low to middle 50's with tons of sunshine and not much wind, hard to beat it in February.
We cooled off quite a bit with temperatures down into the 20's earlier this morning. Clouds will continue to thicken up this afternoon as low pressure approaches. Temperatures will climb into the 40s this afternoon and we will be staying dry through the first half of the day. Showers develop this afternoon, mainly after 1-2pm. A steady rain is on tap this evening and night with up to 1" of rainfall. Temps will rise into the lower 50s tonight with a gusty breeze out of the South. Rain will taper off after midnight.
Temperatures will continue to rise through tomorrow morning and highs will reach into the lower to middle 60s before a cold front moves through. We will start off with mostly cloudy skies, but sun breaks out midday with a healthy breeze. As the cold front moves through in the afternoon, wind will shift northwest and increase. NW gusts to 30-40mph are possible and will usher in colder air tomorrow night. By Thursday morning temperatures will be down into the teens and 20's.
High pressure will supply us with dry conditions and some sunshine. It will be seasonable chilly with highs in the 30's. Clouds increase as low pressure moves from the southern Plains to the Mississippi Valley, but our weather will well into the evening. As the low gets into the Ohio Valley overnight, a secondary low will form off the mid-Atlantic coast. Snow with this storm gets going after midnight.
Snow will likely fall Friday morning moderate to heavy at times. Snow may briefly mix with sleet and freezing rain south of the Mass Pike for a time mid-day Friday, then go back to all snow before ending Friday evening. Either way, at least several inches of snow is possible for western Mass. Areas that stay all snow could see up to a foot! Stay tuned for more details over the coming days. Colder, drier air builds behind the storm for the weekend and Arctic air looks to move in for the start of next week and start of March!
