SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The bitter cold air that we dealt with on Thanksgiving and on Friday has departed but an area of low pressure will bring a soaking rain to the region tonight into early Sunday.
Rain will push into the region tonight and could come down heavy at times overnight. There is the slight chance that there could be some light freezing rain in the higher elevations of western Hampshire and Franklin counties before going over to plain rain. Lows tonight will drop back into the middle and upper 30s.
There still could be some showers around tomorrow morning before the rain comes to an end in the early afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tomorrow afternoon with a bit of a breeze. Highs tomorrow top out in the lower to middle 40s. Under mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night lows fall into the lower 30s.
The wet/active pattern continues next week with what could be another soaker Monday night and early Tuesday. We have to watch this one. You can’t rule out some wintry mix in the early morning hours of Tuesday. It looks like drier and slightly colder air works in for the end of the week.
