SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw a bit of dim sunshine early this morning, but clouds continue to thicken up as low pressure approaches. Temperatures will will climb through the 40's this afternoon with showers develop by mid-afternoon. A steady rain is on tap this evening and night with up to 1" of rainfall. Temperatures will rise into the lower 50s tonight with a gusty breeze out of the South up to 35 mph. Rain will taper off to shower after midnight.
Temperatures will continue to rise through tomorrow morning, so we will be starting in the 50's. High's will reach into the lower to middle 60s before a cold front moves through around lunch-time. We will start off with mostly cloudy skies, but sun breaks out midday with a healthy breeze. As the cold front moves through in the afternoon, wind will shift northwest and increase. NW gusts to 30-40mph are possible and will usher in colder air tomorrow night. By Thursday morning temperatures will be down into the teens and 20's.
High pressure will supply us with dry conditions and some sunshine. It will be seasonable chilly with highs in the 30's. Clouds increase as low pressure moves from the southern Plains to the Mississippi Valley, but our weather will remain dry well into the evening. A secondary low will form off the mid-Atlantic coast. Snow will likely develop during the wee hours on Friday.
Snow will likely fall Friday morning moderate to heavy at times. Snow may mix with sleet and freezing rain south of the Mass Pike for a time mid-day Friday, then end as snow showers by late afternoon. Either way, at least several inches of snow is possible for western Mass. Areas that stay all snow (Hills and Franklin County) could see up to a foot! Stay tuned for more details over the coming days. Colder, drier air builds behind the storm for the weekend and Arctic air looks to move in for the start of next week and start of March!
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
