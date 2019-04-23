SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Low pressure that brought heavy rain is slowly pushing away however a few showers linger and clouds will stick around this morning as well. However, today will be a much nicer day and as we dry out we'll see some sunshine developing making for a rather pleasant afternoon. Temperatures will reach near 70 in many spots.
***River Flood Warning for The Connecticut in Hampshire County by the Oxbow in Northampton, Hatfield and Hadley***
More showers are expected tonight. Most spots will pick up less than 1/4" of rain. Any rain should be over before dawn and as this low pressure moves away it pull in cool, dry air. Clouds give way to sunshine tomorrow. It will be blustery and cool with temperatures near 60.
Thursday is still looking like the pick of the week! – likely the best weather day over the next seven days. It will be sunny and warmer. After a cool start temperatures should reach back to near 70 with a lighter breeze. However, things stay active so another low pressure is likely to bring more rain for Friday. We could be talking about another soaker.
