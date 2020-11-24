SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure will keep our weather dry and cold tonight with temperatures falling fast after sunset. Wind becomes light to calm overnight, allowing temperatures to fall into the upper teens to mid-20s. Clouds will also be moving in tonight ahead of an approaching warm front, which is why some stay in the 20s.
Wednesday is looking like a cloudy day for western Mass. A warm front will pass by in the early morning with a snow shower or some flurries, mainly in the hills. Our weather is looking dry throughout the day with light and variable breezes and highs in the 40s. Shower chances increase Wednesday night as a southeasterly flow develops ahead of our next storm system.
A potent storm system will bring a soaking rain to southern New England on Thanksgiving. Showers will be around most of the day with the potential for some heavier rain at times. Rainfall amounts are still tough, but we may end up around 0.5-1” by Thursday night in western Mass. We won’t have a very blustery day, but there is a risk for some thunder out toward SE Mass and with that, some increase in wind.
Rain ends Thursday night and clouds linger Friday, but with a mainly dry day on tap. Temperatures look mild with highs in the 50s to near 60 in the lower valley with a light breeze. Dry weather continues through the remainder of the holiday weekend with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and sunny skies Sunday. Temperatures return to seasonably mild with highs near 50 both days.
The end of November looks to feature a storm system that will bring rain to western Mass Monday afternoon and night. Behind this passing system, we remain windy with falling temperatures Tuesday. Lingering rain and even snow showers will be possible through mid-week. Overall, a pattern shift in early December may allow better chances to see some winter weather… stay tuned.
