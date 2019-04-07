SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw a mild day across western Mass to wrap up the weekend with high temps just a few degrees shy of 70 in a few spots! Clouds have built into our area and will stick around throughout tonight as our next system moves in.
Rain is on the way ahead of an approaching warm front and will arrive overnight. Temperatures dip back to the 40s through sunrise and a steady rain will be around for the morning commute. Rain tapers off mid to late morning in western Mass, but spotty showers should be around into the afternoon. A cold front will pass through by the evening with another round of showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. Any thunderstorms carry the risk of bringing small hail and gusty breezes.
The toughest part of Monday is the temperatures. High pressure sits to the north-northwest and the farther you travel in that direction, the cooler it gets. Western Mass may end up with temps nearing 60 down toward Great Barrington and 70s in CT and southern NY, meanwhile areas back toward Orange and southern NH may only get into the 40s.
Another cold front will sweep through southern New England on Tuesday, keeping clouds around along with another round of showers later in the afternoon and evening. Behind this front, cooler air returns with highs only nearing 50 on Wednesday with a gusty Northwest breeze. Breezes lighten Wednesday night as high pressure builds in, but it will then get colder for Thursday morning.
A ridge will build back into the Northeast for the end of the week, so we should see temperatures get back to near 60 Friday and low 60s Saturday. Another storm system will bring a chance for rain-which looks to be later in the day Friday at this point. Wet weather should clear out for Saturday, giving us another dry weekend.
