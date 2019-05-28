SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a perfect Memorial Day but rain and cool temperatures return today. Make sure you have a jacket and umbrella ready to go! Aside from a few sprinkles or light showers the morning will be mainly dry however, by late morning a steady rain is expected and it should linger most of the day. An easterly breeze will keep us cool and overcast with highs in the 50s to near 60 and rainfall amounts will end up around a half inch.
A shower or two may linger with some areas of fog overnight but another batch of rain moves in tomorrow late in the day. Clouds will linger as a front lingers just to our south. Another area of low pressure will move east and bring a round rain with some embedded thunder late tomorrow and tomorrow night. A final wave of rain moves through late on Thursday and depending on where the front sets up we may have to deal with some strong to severe thunderstorms. Either way a front should final sweep through to clear us out for late in the week.
Breezy and drier weather returns to end the week with quite a bit of sunshine expected for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures look seasonably warm with highs in the middle to upper 70s both days. There may be a few showers and storms late on Sunday.
