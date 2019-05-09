SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure gave us another nice day with highs in the 60s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Clouds take over tonight and overcast skies continue through Friday morning. We won’t be nearly as chilly tonight with lows staying in the middle to upper 40s. Showers should hold off until Friday.
Scattered showers will be around much of the day Friday, so grab an umbrella. While it won’t rain all day, occasional rounds of rain will move through western Mass-especially in the afternoon and evening. A rumble of thunder is possible as well Friday evening, but nothing strong or severe expected. Southerly wind will be gusty at times with some gusts getting to 20-25mph. Temperatures rise back to the low to middle 60s for most.
Showers end Friday night and clouds should gradually break up through Saturday morning. High pressure will build into New England, keeping Saturday dry and seasonably cool with highs in the lower to middle 60s. We should see some good sunshine, but a gusty northwest breeze will make the day feel a bit cool.
A trough and upper low to our west will head through New England from Sunday to Wednesday of next week. This system will bring in cooler than normal temperatures over that time along with unsettled weather. At the surface, low pressure will pass to our south Sunday afternoon and Monday, bringing rain and a cool easterly wind. Temperatures Monday should be about 15-20 degrees below normal!
Showers become spotty Tuesday and a few could linger into Wednesday as well. Some breaks of sun will also be possible, but we remain on the chilly side. Temperatures slowly climb back to near normal by the end of the week.
