SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Skies remain cloudy this evening and a few sprinkles or light rain become more likely as the night goes on. A steadier rain is on the way for tonight with many picking up around a quarter to half inch by dawn. Temperatures remain cool this evening with most in the 50s. The good thing is we don’t see much movement overnight with lows ranging from upper 40s to low 50s.
Rain will be moving out around 6-7am Wednesday and skies should clear out quickly. By Noon, skies will be mainly sunny and we end up with a pretty nice day! High temperatures return to the lower and middle 60s with a gusty west breeze.
High pressure builds in Wednesday night, allowing for chillier temps just above freezing to start Thursday. We will see a mostly sunny sky with a few afternoon clouds. Above normal temperatures continue as well, with highs in the middle 60s.
Our unsettled pattern continues with another front arriving late Friday. Ahead of the front, expect a mostly cloudy day Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Only a few showers are expected for now Friday night and should exit before sunrise Saturday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds to start the weekend along with seasonably cool temperatures.
Surface high pressure will help to keep us rain-free Saturday night into Sunday morning, but our next system will bring rain back by mid-day. Sunday afternoon and evening are looking wet with likely showers moving through. Rain should exit Sunday night and we go back to dry weather early next week. There are some issues with timing on this system, so check for updates!
