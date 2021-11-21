SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Skies remain cloudy tonight ahead of an approaching warm front. Showers moving in later this evening and will linger overnight. Temperatures fall back to the 40s this evening, but should rise a bit through Monday morning.
A cold front will move through Monday morning, bringing an end to showers from west to east. Rainfall totals look minimal with many seeing a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch. Skies remain mostly cloudy and wind shifts to the west-northwest, ushering in a cooler, drier air mass. Temperatures should still get back to 50 Monday, but much colder air will arrive Monday night.
High pressure continues building in Monday night, bringing gusty breezes to western Mass along with colder temperatures. Skies clear out and temperatures fall into the 20s with wind chills in the teens at times.
Blustery and cold Tuesday across New England! Temperatures stay in the 30s most of, if not all of, the day. Wind may gust to 20-25mph, which will bring wind chills into the 20s at times! Expect good sunshine though.
Dry weather continues Wednesday and Thanksgiving thanks to high pressure in the South. Temperatures remain chilly Wednesday, but wind will be lighter. Temperatures moderate for Thanksgiving Day with highs returning to near 50. Our next cold front will come through Friday with some showers and the potential of some snowflakes mixing in. The chance for rain and snow showers may linger Saturday along with gusty breezes.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.