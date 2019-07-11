SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dry and warm this evening across western Mass. Dew points will come up a bit this evening and more tonight, giving the air a muggy feel. Temperatures drop back into the 70s and 60s and 60s is where we stay through sunrise Thursday.
Our next set of fronts are expected Thursday and Friday, so expect more unsettled weather in our area. We begin Thursday morning, mild and muggy with scattered clouds. As we get into the afternoon, a pop up shower or thunderstorm is possible, but chances are fairly low. If we do get a thunderstorm, it will likely not become severe. It will be another toasty day with highs in the 80s to near 90 and dew points hover in the lower to middle 60s.
Our best chance to pick up some widespread rain will come Thursday night-mainly from 8pm on. A warm front will come through with scattered showers and higher humidity. With this tropical air mass, downpours are possible overnight and even a few rumbles of thunder. Rainfall amounts could range from a tenth of an inch to half an inch depending on storm development. Showers continue through sunrise Friday, then we will see some partial clearing.
A cold front will come into western Mass Friday mid-day with another chance for a shower or thunderstorm. It remains warm and humid and heavy rain will be likely in anything that passes through. The severe risk is low for now. Our weather gradually dries out Friday evening.
Sunshine returns to start the weekend and temperatures Saturday return to near 90. We stay warm and a little humid into Sunday as well. A cold front will sweep through Sunday night, giving us some clouds but not much wet weather (if any). Dew points come down a bit early next week and high pressure will give us a nice Monday and Tuesday. Above normal temps continue with a threat of significant heat for Wednesday and Thursday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.