SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clouds are back and continue to build for Tuesday. With mainly cloudy skies tonight, it won’t be nearly as cold with lows hitting upper 30s to low 40s in most spots. High pressure remains offshore, so we stay dry through sunrise.
Tuesday begins cloudy with rain arriving midday with an approaching cold front. Rain could come down moderate at times from noon through 4 or 5pm with a few tenths of an inch possible. Expect seasonable temperatures with highs in the middle 50s along with a light southerly breeze. Showers taper off by the evening and skies will gradually clear out.
Wednesday will be a nice day for us-similar to Monday-with sunshine and seasonably cool temps. If skies can stay clear, temps may fall back below freezing Wednesday night.
The big weather headline this week is the SNOW potential for Thursday night into Friday. At this point, we are feeling confident that this cold front coming through will help usher in the coldest air of the season. Temperatures look frigid for Friday and Saturday with some impressive wind chills possible Friday night! Confidence is good that with this front we will see rain showers Thursday evening change to snow showers overnight. Confidence remains low on snow amounts for us through midday Friday, but it does look like a potential big impact to the Friday morning commute. Snow should end by Noon with gusty wind and very cold temperatures for the remainder of the day.
Cold, Canadian high pressure will keep us sunny Saturday, but feeling more like winter than fall with highs in the 30s. Temperatures rebound a bit for Sunday with highs back to the 40s, but we turn breezy ahead of our next front, which may bring some rain and snow showers for Veterans Day.
