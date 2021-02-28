SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the daylight hours today were mainly dry, shower chances increase tonight into tomorrow morning. A cold front will bring much colder weather on Tuesday but temperatures quickly begin to moderate on Wednesday.
As a strong area of low pressure swings through the Great Lakes, a second area of low pressure passes to our south, bringing a shot at showers or a period of rain into this evening lasting into Monday morning with some pockets of freezing rain possible in the hills. Clouds will gradually begin to decrease Monday afternoon. Overall, temperatures remain mild with highs in the middle to potentially upper 40s Monday afternoon as the sun breaks out. Winds will become rather gusty late Monday afternoon into Monday night. A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of western Mass from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning as winds have the potential to gust to 50 mph at times.
While Monday looks seasonably mild, we get hit with a dramatic shot of cold Monday night into Tuesday. There could be a few snow showers Monday evening as the cold front moves through. Strong high pressure will bring sunshine, but also some gusty wind Tuesday morning and afternoon. High temperatures for the day only look to get into the 20s to low 30s with wind chills possibly falling below 0! But again, this cold is short-lived. Temperatures return to the upper 40s perhaps even nearing 50 Wednesday and a dry weather pattern will prevail for most of next week.
