SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
- Winter Weather Advisories for Hampden, Hampshire Counties continues through 7pm for light icing.
- Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Franklin county continues through 8am Wednesday for minor snow accumulation and minor ice accumulation.
- Winter Weather Advisories for northern Berkshire, western Franklin counties continue through Wednesday afternoon & evening for snow accumulation.
Light rain and drizzle continue across the valley this evening with occasional batches of steadier rain moving through. With temperatures hovering close to freezing in spots, some patchy black ice could cause travel issues in the river valley early. Temperatures should climb into the middle 30s tonight and hover there for several hours overnight-allowing Advisories in the lower valley to expire.
A vigorous storm system will move through overnight. This storm has brought severe weather and even a tornado to Ohio/PA today! As it moves through new England, expect a period of heavy rain overnight and heavy snow for the Berkshires & hill towns. Some thunder is even possible; though severe weather is not.
Rain showers may mix with snow at times early Wednesday morning in the valley, but no accumulation is expected. In Franklin Co, minor snow accumulations of an inch or so are possible east of I91, but farther west into the hills, several inches of snow are possible. Mountain effect snow continues along with a gusty wind most of the day Wednesday on the eastern slopes of the Berkshires. Precip should end early for the valley, then a mostly cloudy, blustery day will follow.
An upper low overhead Thursday and Friday will bring a solid batch of cold air to western Mass. Temps Thursday will be close to freezing, then Friday our highs fall to the lower 20s. A gusty breeze continues as strong low pressure spins to our northeast-this will keep wind chills in the teens Thursday and single digits Friday! Dry weather does return and we should finally see some sunshine by Friday.
The weekend is trending quiet and cold for now with low pressure passing off the Mid-Atlantic coast and missing southern New England. We should see high clouds increase Saturday and decrease Sunday with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens and single digits. The cold lasts into early next week.
