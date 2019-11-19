SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Valley rain and hill town snow has come to an end. The hills and parts of northern Franklin County picked up a coating to an inch or two but for most of us it was a cold rain. Conditions will continue to dry out as clouds slowly thin. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy but dry with highs in the low to middle 40's.
It will be cloudy tonight into tomorrow as an upper level disturbance moves through. Spotty rain and snow showers are possible for western Mass throughout the day, but it’s not looking like we see much. Temperatures hover in the lower to middle 40s and drop a bit more tomorrow night with lows returning to the 20s.
High pressure will bring nice weather for Thursday, which will be the pick of the week. Expect lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures with highs in the upper 40s! Temps continue to climb and on Friday, highs may get into the lower and middle 50s ahead of a strong cold front. We will see spotty rain showers around during the day with a gusty breeze out of the south ahead of the front. Showers are looking more likely Friday evening as the front moves through.
Our weekend forecast is looking mainly dry and seasonable but a system, that needs to be watched may bring us a period of rain or mix in the hills Saturday night. Right now it looks to be weak and fast moving so we are not expecting much. Temperatures will reach into the 40s both Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.