SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Steady rain and snow has moved out. For most of us it was just a rainy morning however for those of us in Franklin County and parts of Hampshire County it's been mainly snow with over a half a foot in some towns, especially in the higher elevated areas.
Snow totals:
Colrain 10", Rowe 8", Plainfield 7", Goshen 7", Heath 7", Middlefield 5" Greenfield 4". Most of Greater Springfield saw a coating to 1" that melted away with the rising temperatures and rain.
Our weather pattern remains unsettled this week with a couple of chances for precipitation. A system will ride along a front stalled to our south tonight into tomorrow then another low pressure system will slide into the Northeast for Thursday.
Tomorrow will cloudy with rain showers around as this system passes to our south. Temperatures should remain above freezing, so we don't have to deal with any ice or snow. The bulk of this storm will stay south of the area and much of the day will be dry.
High pressure will supply us with sunny, dry condition on Wednesday with temperatures still running above normal with highs into the lower 40's. Clouds will increase late in the day, ahead of our next storm.
This storm looks to track across Southern New England so most of the precipitation will fall as rain however there will be enough cold air at the onset that precipitation will start as a wintry mix with snow, sleet and freezing rain in time for Thursday morning's commute. Temperatures will inch up as the morning goes on as slightly milder air works in. This will cause the wintry mix to change to plain rain, at least in the lower valley. Some accumulation is likey before a change over. As this storm move out it will pull down a shot of cold air for Friday and Saturday but at least the sun will be out with temperatures mainly in the 20's.
