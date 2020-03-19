SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rain will come down at varying rates of intensity this morning and wet snow and sleet in the hills and Franklin County will change to plain rain. This is where a coating to 2" is possible mainly on grassy surfaces. However, a few slippery spots are likely through the morning commute. Temperatures in the 30's will inch up as the morning goes on.
Temperatures climb into the 40s this afternoon with a stiff northeasterly breeze. Rain will taper to spotty showers this afternoon.
A warm front will bring another wave of rain showers late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will inch up overnight to near 50. Clouds and showers will give way to some sunshine tomorrow as it becomes breezy out of southwest with gust of 25-35mph throughout the day. It will even feel a bit muggy with dew points coming up into the 60's. A few downpours and thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and evening with even a strong to severe storm possible. (Timing 5pm to 9pm)
It will be much colder for the weekend with temperatures in the 40's. Saturday remains breezy with northwest gusts to 30mph early. Sunday will be chilly, but with a lighter breeze. We will see plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Clouds increase Monday with rain or snow possible Monday night into Tuesday! A significant coastal storm is possible and snow is not out of the question with some cold air available, stay tuned!
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
