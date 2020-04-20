SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Skies continue to clear out this evening and tonight as low pressure off the coast continues moving away. Wind should become light to calm not long after sunset and temperatures steadily fall back through the 40s and into the 30s overnight. Many locations will drop back to around and below freezing with areas of frost.
Tuesday begins quiet with increasing clouds, but a strong cold front is on the way for the afternoon with rain, wind and a threat for thunderstorms.
Temperatures climb into the low and middle 50s Thursday with wind out of the south picking up to 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph. Showers arrive in the early afternoon and the thunderstorm threat is mostly in the afternoon to early evening. Spotty thunderstorms are most likely to bring a little thunder and lightning, heavy rain & possibly small hail. Wind gusts of 30-50mph are most likely as well. However, an isolated severe storm with 60mph wind gusts & quarter sized hail is possible-but chances remain low. Snow is possible for the hill towns behind the front with a half inch or less of accumulation possible!
Wind Advisories go into effect for Franklin, Hampshire & Hampden Counties from 5pm Tuesday to 3am Wednesday for gusts to 50mph. Spotty power outages are always possible with this kind of wind, but they are not a guarantee for anyone. Wind will shift west behind a cold front and stay strong into the overnight hours. Colder air rushes in and temperatures plummet Tuesday evening into the 20s and 30s. Wind chills may hit teens through Wednesday morning!
Wednesday remains blustery and cold with highs in the 40s and gusts up to 30-40mph. We will see good sunshine throughout the day and dry weather continues into Thursday with lighter wind. Clouds increase ahead of an approaching warm front and showers become possible Thursday night and Friday morning. Dry, seasonable weather returns Saturday with sunshine and highs nearing 60, but yet another round of rain and cool temps is back Sunday.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
