SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A cold front has been lingering across western Mass today, which allowed southern towns to reach around 60 degrees this afternoon, but northern spots only made it into the mid-50s. Hartford made it to 70!
Tonight, skies remain cloudy and temperatures stay mild for this time of year with lows in the lower 50s. Showers are likely after midnight as the first part of our next storm arrives. Periods of rain may be heavy at times for the Friday morning commute, so grab the umbrella and prep for a slower drive. Temperatures will start in the low 50s and climb into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon.
Our next storm comes in two waves-the first will be overnight through mid-day Friday and the second arrives Friday evening and exits midday Saturday. The first round of rain will be heavy at times along with a stray rumble of thunder. This rain may slow things down in the morning, but flooding and severe weather are not looking likely. Friday afternoon looks cloudy and breezy with only occasional showers.
Round two of our rain moves in Friday night through Saturday morning as an area of low pressure moves up from the southwest. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible and our area has a marginal or low severe risk for damaging wind gusts. Flooding is possible over this time frame as well and a flash flood watch may be issued. Rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected from tonight through Saturday morning.
Showers end early Saturday afternoon and as low pressure exits to our north and high pressure builds to our south, wind will increase. A west-northwest wind will ramp up Saturday afternoon with gusts nearing/topping 40mph. Wind advisories may be needed.
Our weekend ends cool and quiet with some sunshine and low 50s on tap. Our next cold night with temps below freezing is back Sunday night into Monday and cool daytime highs continue for Monday afternoon. Our next storm brings shower chances back Monday night and Tuesday. Another round of showers with potential thunderstorms moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Tonight: Rain developing late. Lows: 46-52
Tomorrow: Morning rain, a dry afternoon, heavy rain/thunder at night, breezy and mild. Highs: 62-68
Saturday: AM rain. Turning windy. Highs: 52-58
