SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for western Franklin country through 12pm noon, A Winter Weather Advisory has been extended for western Hampshire county through 11am this morning, and for all of Berkshire county through 1pm this afternoon.
Snow in higher elevations could lead to hazardous travel so be mindful of slick spots if you're heading out the door. At this point roadways are just plain wet for most, with temperatures above freezing for all but still take your time, and increase your following distance if heading out. Some moisture lingers through the afternoon and this evening temperatures may fall below freezing in some locations so refreezing will be a localized concern.
We've received reports of up to 10" of heavy wet snow in higher elevations (1500+ feet above sea level). With temperatures on either side of 40 today-Monday, that snow won't stick around long. There is a bit of a breeze this morning so we lose a few degrees temperature wise, not a major wind chill but add the wet conditions and it certainly makes for a raw and unpleasant start to the day.
In the valley, rain totals of about 1-1.5" so a good soaking rain after our dry and quiet stretch. Rivers, streams and soil should have no issue taking in all this moisture as it has been dry for quite some time. Minor urban street flooding or ponding is possible, especially in areas of poor drainage so just keep that in mind. The drought has been long gone here in Massachusetts but remains in northern parts of New England.
Rain will be tapering off to showers through the morning and a few rain or snow showers are possible later in the day. Gusty breezes in the morning will ease for the afternoon with skies remaining cloudy. Flurries are possible in the hill towns and higher elevations later this afternoon and evening, but nothing major.
Mainly dry and cloudy weather returns Sunday, with a chance for flurries or a snow shower in the hills and Berkshires. Expect a blustery day behind strong low pressure. Wind may gust to 25-35mph during the day. We are less blustery Monday, but dry with more clouds than sun. More sunshine on tap Tuesday and Wednesday, but colder with highs in the mid 30s. Light snow is possible with our next storm system Thursday night.
