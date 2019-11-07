SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clouds will thicken up this morning with a few spotty showers ahead of our next weather system. Steady rain will move in this afternoon.
Temperatures will climb into the 50s by the afternoon with a southwest breeze that may gust to 20mph at times. The morning will be mainly dry, but steady rain will move in during the early afternoon from northwest to southeast as a cold front approaches. Low pressure forming along the front will bring a steady moderate rain for the late afternoon and evening that will transition to snow in the hill towns and Berkshires.
The first snowfall of the season is looking likely for the Berkshires this evening.. Snow should begin mixing in by the evening and will taper off by 10 pm or so with minor accumulations of a trace to 2 inches in the highest elevations. Snow will stick mainly to the grass and elevated surfaces with the road staying wet, but as temps fall tonight, roads could turn a bit icy. For those of us in the valley on the other hand we will see mainly rain. Some mixing is possible in the hills, but accumulations looks minor. Greater Springfield will likely see no snow at all.
The cold air will rush in behind this system and tomorrow will be the coldest day of the season so far. Tomorrow will be dry and will feature quite a bit of sunshine however with a gusty northwest breeze. Temperatures will stay in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s most of the day. The wind will ease tomorrow night and temps will plunge into the teens by Saturday morning. The record low is 15! It will be close.
Saturday will be bright and sunny but still cold. At least the wind will be a lot lighter and temps should reach near 40 in the afternoon. (A good 10-12 degrees below normal)
By Sunday, temperatures come back to seasonable levels with highs into the upper 40s to near 50, but a mainly dry cold front will keep clouds around. The hills could see a rain or snow shower.
Veterans Day is looking seasonable with high again near 50. There will be more clouds then sun but we stay dry.
Our next storm threat arrives on Tuesday with either rain or snow depending on the track and strength. Either way, after this storm moves out we have another shot of unseasonably cold air ready to plunge into the Northeast.
