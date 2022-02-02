SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
***Winter Storm Watch in effect for all of western Mass. Thursday Night Through Friday***
This afternoon will remain mainly cloudy, but rather mild with highs in the low to middle 40's. This evening will stay mild too with temperatures in the 30's. Showers will move in toward dawn and that may lead to a few icy spots in Franklin County with temperatures hovering around freezing, elsewhere it's plain rain.
An area of low pressure continues to develop along a frontal boundary draped across the nations mid-section and will strengthen into a major storm, eventually bringing us a wintry mix of precipitation.
As low pressure moves along the front it will approach tomorrow with showers blossoming into a steady rain as the day goes. Temperatures hover in the upper 30s to low 40s. Colder air will begin to drain in as the front slips through, changing rain to a wintry mix and eventually snow late Thursday night into Friday morning.
Rain will change to mix/snow from north to south so the heaviest amounts of snow will be seen north of route 2, especially in northern Berkshire County, since this area turns to snow first. However, even the lower valley there will be some accumulation. 1-3" of sleet and snow will fall along the Mass. Pike and points south, 3-6", across Hampshire County into Franklin County, and 6"+ of snow and sleet north or route 2. Conditions will go down hill as Friday morning goes on. Untreated roads and surfaces will become slippery and snow covered as temps fall below freezing.
Temperatures Friday slowly fall throughout the day, so untreated roads are likely to stay slippery. Snow will lighten in the afternoon and taper off as flurries and we stay cold and blustery to start the weekend.
Saturday is looking bright, but cold with a brisk breeze. Highs will top off in the teens and 20's, but a gusty Northwest breeze will make it feel about 5 to 10 degrees colder. Sunday will start frigid, but will reach near 30 in the afternoon with less wind. A system looks to pass out-to-sea Sunday night with a dry, seasonable start to the week.
