SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
***Winter Storm Warning in effect for Franklin County, western Hampshire County and northern Berkshire County late tonight through Friday***
***Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Hampden County, eastern Hampshire County and southern Berkshire County late tonight through Friday***
A big cold front extends from New England to Texas, bringing a sizeable snowstorm north of the front and soaking rains south. In the middle, an icy transition is expected. For western Mass, we will see rain today, then gradually change to sleet/freezing rain and snow through the day tomorrow
It's a damp, mild start with showers and areas of fog. Temperatures are above freezing so roads are just wet and not icy. Showers will blossom into a steady rain this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures return to the lower 40s. By midnight, many will pick up a half inch to an inch of rain.
As a strong cold front slowly moves southeast, everyone across western Mass will see a transition from rain to a wintry mix. Starting first in the Berkshires and hill towns, then into the lower valley. This transition should begin close to midnight and continue through Friday morning as temperatures fall. A brief period of freezing rain is possible, but we could end up seeing a few to several hours of sleet, especially in the lower valley. Snow amounts look highest around and north of Rt. 2.
Possible snow and sleet totals around 4-6” are possible in northern Berkshire County and the Rt 2 corridor, 2-4” for Hampshire County and a coating to 2” along and south of the Mass Pike. Everyone has a chance at seeing a glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice as well. Expect hazardous to dangerous travel conditions tomorrow, starting during the morning commute as temperatures fall below freezing and continue to drop throughout the day. Precipitation will come to an end tomorrow afternoon as snow showers as temps fall into the middle 20's.
We turn cold and brisk Saturday, but bright as high pressure builds. Highs reach into the middle 20's but the wind will make it feel more like teens and single digits. Temperatures likely fall below 0 Saturday night as wind becomes lighter and skies remain clear. Our weekend ends on a pleasant note with temperatures rebounding into the 20s to near 30 Sunday afternoon, with less wind. The beginning of next week looks seasonable with temperatures back above freezing. At this point there are no big storms indicated.
