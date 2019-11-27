SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A cold front is on the way for this evening, bringing scattered showers to western Mass. It will be a chilly rain tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Behind the front, wind shifts out of the west-northwest and will increase. Winds overnight will ramp up to 10-15 mph with occasional gusts to 30mph. A few showers may linger into the pre-dawn hours and the Berkshires are likely to see some snow showers through sunrise as well. Snow amounts look light with up to 1” in the highest elevations.
Thanksgiving will be a mainly dry, windy day across New England. Temperatures get into the low to mid 40s for most, but wind chills are likely to linger in the 20s to low 30s most of the day as wind gusts top 30 and possibly 40 mph at times. We begin the day with mountain snow showers ending and mostly cloudy skies. More sun is expected as the day continues.
Mostly clear and colder Thursday night into the Black Friday shopping hours. Wind will still be blustery, so expect gusts to 20-30mph through Friday evening. Early morning temperatures should fall into the upper 20s, so wind chills are likely to be in the teens for most. We will see a mostly sunny sky on Friday with highs nearing 40 in the lower valley and wind chills staying in the 20s and 30s all day.
High pressure builds for Friday evening through Saturday, bringing clear skies and lighter wind. Saturday morning should get quite cold with lows in the teens. We are still a bit brisk Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 30s.
Our next storm is crossing the US this weekend and arriving in New England by Sunday afternoon. This storm may be our first winter storm of the season as snow is looking most likely Sunday afternoon and night. As a coastal low develops off the South coast Sunday night, warmer air may push into the valley, changing snow to a wintry mix or even rain. As the low moves northeast, the wintry mix should go back to snow sometime Monday. Snow showers linger through Tuesday morning. Stay tuned for more details over the next few days
