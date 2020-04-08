SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Our weather remains cool and quiet this evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Dry weather will last overnight with wind becoming light and variable and temperatures falling into the upper 30s and low 40s.
A potent storm system will be moving into New England on Thursday, bringing gusty breezes and soaking rain. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well.
Thursday begins dry with cloudy skies. Showers get going mid-morning and downpours are possible from the late morning through the early afternoon. Low pressure looks to pass nearly over western Mass as it continues to strengthen, which will cause a fairly unstable atmosphere. This, along with a strong jet stream overhead will lead to a low threat for severe weather. Hail and strong to damaging wind gusts are possible in the early afternoon.
As low pressure moves to Maine and continues strengthening, wind will shift west Thursday night and increase. Skies will clear for western Mass behind a cold front and temps drop into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s likely. Gusty northwest wind will keep Friday feeling quite chilly with highs in the 40s and gusts topping 40mph at times. Wind Advisories may get issued. Disturbances will pin wheel around an upper low and scattered rain and snow showers are possible Friday afternoon. A snow squall or two could bring minor accumulation to the hill towns.
Dry, cool weather is back to start the weekend with highs in the low 50s Saturday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds, but it remains breezy with gusts to 20-30mph. Wind relaxes Saturday night and with clear skies in place, we should get cold with temps falling into the middle and upper 20s by sunrise Sunday! Easter looks nice with partly cloudy skies, a light breeze and highs in the upper 50s.
Mild temperatures continue into early next week despite our weather remaining unsettled. Another strong low will bring gusty wind and rain Monday. We stay breezy and unsettled with a shower or two around through midweek.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.