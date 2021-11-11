SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High clouds continue to increase ahead of our next storm system. Most of tonight is looking dry and quiet with cloudy skies and temperatures falling quickly this evening. Scattered showers develop overnight along with an easterly breeze, which will bring temperatures up a bit overnight.
Strong low pressure around the Great Lakes and northern Plains is bringing Blizzard conditions to the upper Midwest. Here, a cold front will swing through on Friday, bringing periods of heavy rain, gusty breezes and warm temperatures.
Showers turn to a steadier rain Friday morning as a cold front moves in from the west. Breezes ahead of the front may gust to 25-35mph out of the South-Southeast. There is a brief window in the late morning and early afternoon where we will see scattered downpours and even a few thunderstorms. There is a low risk for a severe thunderstorm with damaging wind gusts or even a tornado, but that threat is highest in SE Connecticut, Rhode Island and SE Mass. The best risk in western Mass is south of the Pike.
Rain will taper off in the afternoon from west to east as the cold front passes through. Breezes will lighten quickly with the frontal passage as well. Rain totals should end up around an inch for most with ponding and some minor poor drainage flooding, especially with so many leaves on the ground.
Over the weekend, an upper level low will be moving east across southern Canada, bringing waves of energy and unsettled weather to New England along with cooler temperatures. Saturday is still on the mild side, but a disturbance will bring rain Saturday evening and night along with some high terrain snow (minor).
Temperatures get chilly Sunday through Tuesday with highs in the 40s and another round of scattered showers and some hill town snowflakes are possible Monday. Drier weather returns mid-week.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
