SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our next storm system is moving in this morning with showers, an increase breeze and mild temperatures.
Showers turn to a steadier rain later this morning as a cold front moves in from the west. The wind ahead of the front may gust to 25-35mph out of the South-Southeast. There is a brief window later this morning into the early afternoon where we will see scattered downpours and even a few thunderstorms. There is a low risk for a severe thunderstorm with damaging wind gusts or even a small tornado, but that threat is highest in SE Connecticut, Rhode Island and SE Mass. The best risk in western Mass is south of the Pike.
Rain will taper off this afternoon from west to east as the cold front passes through. Wind will lighten quickly with the frontal passage as well. Rain totals should end up around an inch for most with ponding and some minor poor drainage flooding, especially with so many leaves on the ground.
Skies will partial clear tonight with a lighter breeze. Temperatures will fall into the 30's by morning.
Tomorrow will start with a fair amount of sunshine and it will still be on the mild side with highs well into the 50's. However, over the weekend an upper level low will be moving east across southern Canada, bringing waves of energy and unsettled weather to New England along with cooler temperatures. So clouds will increase tomorrow afternoon with the first disturbance bringing us showers and a few downpours tomorrow evening and night along with some high terrain snow (minor).
Temperatures get chilly Sunday through Tuesday with highs in the 40s and another round of scattered showers and some hill town snow showers possible Sunday night into Monday morning.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
