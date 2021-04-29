SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rain will continue to come down this afternoon at varying rates of intensity. Low pressure will move along a stationary front and will be the focal point for the rain, putting western Mass in the path for a good soaking, especially from the Mass. Pike north. We continue to run a deficit of over an inch of rain at Barnes in Westfield so the rain is certainly needed.
Rain may become heavy at times into the evening, affecting the commute and there may even be a rumble of thunder of two. Temperatures will settle into the lower 60's this afternoon, along with the dew points making it feel a bit muggy and cool.
Rain tapers to showers later tonight, possibly linger into tomorrow morning as low pressure and a cold front swing through. Springfield will likely pick up about 1" of rain with more to the north into Franklin County.
Tomorrow will be cool with highs in the 50s to low 60s then fall later in the afternoon. Most of the day will be dry with some sunshine, but a spotty shower can't be ruled out. The wind will increase and may gust over 40mph at times. Colder air dives in tomorrow night with additional showers. Showers will change to snow showers in the hill towns and higher elevations of central and western Mass. There may even be some flakes in the valley! Coatings on grassy surfaces is possible. Welcome to May!
A mainly dry weekend is on the way, but Saturday remains blustery and cool with highs around 60. We should see a decent amount of sunshine however. More clouds build for Sunday with a passing upper level disturbance. We may see a spot shower either Saturday night or Sunday morning, but it will be warmer with temperatures returning to near 70.
