SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - From record heat to record cool? After breaking 2 high temp records in the upper 90s this week, Friday & Saturday we could set new record-cool high temps in Springfield!
Humid and rainy weather this afternoon and evening. Temperatures have been a lot cooler compared to what we’ve seen so far this week, but dew points remain well into the 60s to near 70-keeping the air feeling very humid.
Showers continue this afternoon and evening with downpours possible as well as an embedded thunderstorm, mainly south of the Mass Pike. The severe threat today remains south of western Mass. If heavier rain and storms are seen, they could cause isolated flash flooding.
The risk for heavy rain continues tonight as a cold front pushes southward. Wind will stay light but shift to the northeast behind the front, ushering in cooler temps for Friday.
Friday begins with periods of rain, tapering off to showers for the afternoon. We will hit our high temperature near 70 in the morning, then we gradually turn cooler and less humid throughout the day thanks to a northeast breeze. Occasional showers linger through Friday night.
As we head into the holiday weekend, we have a trough building overhead as well as an upper low Saturday. This, plus a cool northeast flow will keep New England quite chilly with highs in the low 60s! Showers will be around much of the day as well thanks to the low.
Sunday is looking a bit nicer as the low moves northeast. Temperatures should get back to the lower 70s and we keep lingering clouds but only isolated showers.
Next week begins warmer and drier with sunshine and highs in the 80s. Humidity climbs Monday as well and Tuesday gets hot and muggy with a few late-day thunderstorms. A cold front should come through sometime Wednesday with a few more showers and storms, then we may have some nicer weather to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.