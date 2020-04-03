SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today will be rainy, breezy, and chilly across western Mass with showers and periods of rain around throughout the day. We are still dealing with a coastal storm, but it will slowly move away and shower chances will gradually diminish this evening. Wind remains steady at 10-20 mph with occasional gusts to 30 mph. Damaging wind potential and coastal flooding will be a threat for the Cape and Islands with this system.
Tomorrow will start cloudy and cool as the coastal storm continues to slowly weaken and move away. Tomorrow will be dry with some sunshine developing in the afternoon, however clouds will be stubborn to depart. Temperatures will reach into the middle 50's.
Sunday will feature clouds, but some sunshine too with temperatures reaching near 60. A weak front will pass through late in the day with a sprinkle or showers possible in the evening.
Mild temperatures stick around early next week with a nice Monday on the way. Temperatures should get into the low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. We may see a sprinkle or shower on Tuesday, but the day still looks mild and generally dry.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
