SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A chilly rain is falling across the lower valley and greater Springfield with some wet snowflakes mixing in from time to time. Farther north into Franklin county, the hill towns and Berkshire county, mainly light snow is falling with a coating to 2".
The steady precipitation will come to an end by early afternoon with leftover clouds and a few off and on rain/snow showers. We are not expecting much this afternoon.
A Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect into the afternoon for western Hampshire and Hampden counties along with all of Franklin and Berkshire County.
Things will dry out this afternoon but clouds will stick around and we expecting just a few leftover rain or snow showers.
Wednesday/Thanksgiving: An Arctic cold front is headed our way tomorrow afternoon and Arctic air will rush in behind it. Tomorrow will be a brisk day and mainly dry to start. As the front comes through, snow squalls are possible-which may cause a rapid decrease in visibility and minor accumulations in a hurry. With tomorrow being a big travel day, this could cause some commute issues later in the day for the Northeast. We then turn dry and frigid for tomorrow night and Thanksgiving with highs around 20 degrees along with a gusty wind that will put wind chills near 0 much of the day! This will likely be the coldest Thanksgiving for us in over a century!
Holiday Weekend: The wind will lighten for Friday as high pressure builds in, but we remain well below normal and high temps likely stay below freezing. Nighttime temps approach 0 Friday morning for Black Friday shoppers! It will stay cold for Friday night, but a warming trend will be starting and temps get near normal over the weekend. Saturday looks dry with building clouds and our next storm will impact New England Sunday with rain-for now. With our pattern, there could be a change to a colder solution, so keep an eye on the forecast.
- Today: AM Snow north, rain south. Mainly dry pm. Highs: 33-38.
- Wednesday: Partly cloudy, PM snow squalls. Breezy. Highs: 34-39
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.