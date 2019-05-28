SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a perfect Memorial Day but rain and much cooler temperatures are back. Make sure you have a jacket and umbrella ready to go this afternoon! After feeling like July or August on Sunday today will feel more April with temperatures mainly in the 50's. An easterly flow will keep us damp and cool with periods of rain into the evening. Rainfall amounts will end up around a half inch.
A shower or two may linger with some areas of fog overnight. Clouds will likely give way to some sun tomorrow but lots of clouds will still linger as a front sets up just to our south. Another area of low pressure will travel along the front and bring us a round of rain with some embedded thunder late tomorrow and tomorrow night.
A final wave of rain moves through late Thursday and Thursday night. Where the front sets up will determine if we see any strong to severe thunderstorms. Either way plan on at least some rain before thing dry our for later in the week.
Breezy and drier weather returns to end the week with quite a bit of sunshine expected for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures look nice with highs in the 70's on Friday and near 80 on Saturday. There may be a few showers and storms late on Sunday.
