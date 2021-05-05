SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will be rainy and cool as low pressure slides south of New England. Rain will be light to perhaps moderate for a couple of hours before tapering off this evening. We will likely pick up an additional 1/4"+ of rainfall.
As low pressure moves out we dry out tonight with a cool, gusty breeze out of the Northwest. Temperatures fall into the 40's by morning.
High pressure builds in for tomorrow and will likely hold on for Friday as well, with a return to sunshine. It will be on the cool side with a gusty Northwest wind up to 30 mph, with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.
A front will approach on Friday, but high pressure will hold on keeping us dry through the day with just a few clouds moving in during the afternoon. Temperatures will be back into the 60's with a lighter breeze.
The front will fall apart and the energy will get transferred off shore as a coastal low takes shape. This means we'll likely stay dry Friday night. The coastal low will stay too far east, bringing us some clouds and maybe a spot shower Saturday afternoon. It will be breezy and cool Saturday with highs near 60. Heavy rain and wind will stay off shore.
The coastal low pushes away on Sunday while another area of low pressure coming out of the Ohio River Valley holds off until Sunday night or Monday. This means Mother's Day is looking fairly nice. If this holds we can expect a dry Mother's Day with a mixture of sun and clouds along wit highs in the low to middle 60s.
The start of next week is looking cool, breezy and mainly dry as low pressure pass south of New England early Monday. Behind low pressure another batch of cool air moves in from Canada keeping it feeling more like April instead of May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.