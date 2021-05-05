Rainy & cool today, sunshine returns Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We picked up some good rain overnight, especially across Hampshire and Franklin Counties as a wave of low pressure moved through. Some saw over 1" of rainfall. There are still some lingering showers out there now, but showers will taper to drizzle as we dry out later this morning.
Another wave of low pressure will slide south of us this afternoon bringing us another round of showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Temperatures stay cool with highs mainly in the 50's
As low pressure moves out tonight things will dry out with a cool, gusty breeze out of the Northwest. Temperatures fall into the 40's by morning.
Weak high pressure builds in for tomorrow with a return to sunshine. It will be on the cool side with a gusty Northwest wind up to 25 mph at times with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.
A front will approach on Friday, but high pressure will hold on keeping us dry through the day. However, clouds will be on the increase. A few showers may hold together for Friday night, but we are not expecting much. Meanwhile, a coastal low will remain to our southeast, keeping heavier rain out of southern New England, but we do turn breezy and cool as it passes by Saturday. Saturday looks mostly cloudy with just a few spotty showers. Temperatures will likely stay in the 50s.
Low pressure pushes way on Sunday, but a weak stalled front nearby may bring in a shower or two later in the day, but most of us look dry for Mother’s Day and we may see some sunshine too. Temperatures look to reach into the low to middle 60's. Showers are more likely Sunday night into Monday morning as low pressure passes south of New England. We turn breezy and dry behind the low Monday afternoon and Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.