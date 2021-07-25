SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a fantastic Saturday the rain is back. A warm front will continue to bring showers and a few downpours into the afternoon. Showers may taper off for a while, giving way to, maybe, a little sunshine here and there, although clouds will rule.
However, later on, additional showers and thunderstorms will develop with the arrival of a weakening, cold front. A storm or two could be severe with damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, lightning and hail. The timing looks to be from 2pm to 7pm. It will be muggy today with highs in the mid to upper 70's.
The Storm Prediction Center places most of western Mass. under a "Marginal" risk for severe weather. 1 on their scale from 1 to 5 for severe weather. (West of I91. General thunderstorm risk across the rest of western Mass.)
The front will slide through this evening with clearing skies overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 60s as high pressure moves in.
Tomorrow is looking like a nice July day. It will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80's, but it will not be overly humid with dew points in the 50's to near 60. A few clouds will mix in from time to time, but a Northwesterly flow will keep us dry.
Tuesday will be warm and increasingly more humid, out ahead of another front. This will likely bring us another round of showers and storms late in the day into Tuesday night. Behind this front we dry out on Wednesday. It's less humid and pleasant with highs in the lower 80's. Rain may return Thursday with humid conditions followed by a shot of dry, pleasant weather for Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.