SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for all of western Mass through tomorrow morning. A mix of precipitation is expected today and tonight, making today a First Warning Weather Day.
Storm Details: Precipitation will be light and spotty into the afternoon. It will generally be a rainy mix in the valley. Freezing rain will likely be more of a problem for the hill towns and this could lead to slippery roads. As we go into the afternoon, freezing rain and sleet continue in the hills, but the valley should go over to all rain. Sleet will occasionally mix in. Temperatures hover in the lower to middle 30s throughout the day.
Tonight, the heaviest, steadiest precipitation will move in. Expect a wintry mix in the hills and Berkshires to continue, mixing with and changing over to snow. In the valley, rain and sleet will mix with snow overnight as well.
Amounts of snow will be light with 1 to 3 inches for Berkshire Co, western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties. Farther east into the valley, snow amounts should stay an inch or less. Ice accumulation is most likely in the hills with up to a tenth of an inch-not power outage worthy, but will cause icy roads for sure. In the valley, ice will limited to a trace to a tenth of an inch in higher locations. The snow will end before Monday morning's commute however extra time and caution will be needed with some snow and ice on the ground.
NEXT WEEK: Low pressure will pass out-to-sea tomorrow. Skies will gradually clear out in the afternoon and temps return to the low 40s. So we'll see lots of melting tomorrow and conditions will improve quickly as the morning goes on.
A big dip in the jet stream will allow cold, Arctic air to rush in tomorrow night through Tuesday night on a gusty northwest breeze. Temps Tuesday will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Temperatures moderate Wednesday and Thursday, then our next storm looks to bring rain and wind for Friday.
- Sunday: Light, spotty wintry mix. PM snow? Highs: 30-36
- Tonight: Mix/Rain ending as snow. Lows: 30-33
- Monday: Decreasing clouds, breezy late. Highs: 36-43
